Moscow to see cold weather, ice slick next week – expert

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Cold weather and ice on roads are forecast in Moscow next week, research director of the Russian Hydrometeorogolical Center told TASS.

"The temperature will be lower than 5 degrees [Celsius] until the end of the next week. This will influence rubber elasticity on wheels and it means there is a definite need to change to winter tires," Roman Vilfand said.

The ice slick will be observed very frequently next week, the expert said. "The icy surface will be almost every day, except Monday," he noted.