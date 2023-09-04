TASS Director General, DPRK Ambassador discuss information cooperation

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov and DPRK Ambassador to Russia Shin Hong Chol held a meeting at the headquarters of the news agency.

During the friendly conversation, the parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation between the leading Russian news agency and the diplomatic mission of the People's Republic.

The sides had an in-depth exchange of views on current international problems and issues of information cooperation.

An agreement on regular meetings between TASS and the embassy's leadership was reached.

The TASS director general also congratulated Shin Hong Chol on the upcoming 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic on September 9, wishing the DPRK success and prosperity.