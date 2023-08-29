Belarus accuses journalist Porotnikov of working for Polish intelligence

MINSK, August 30. /TASS/. Belarusian journalist and blogger is accused of high treason and suspected of providing the Polish intelligence with sensitive information, said Deputy Chief of the Investigation Office of the State Security Committee (KGB) of Belarus Konstantin Bychek.

"As far as Porotnikov is concerned, he knowingly gave his consent to a member of the Polish intelligence to cooperate with them," he said in a broadcast on the country’s ONT television channel.

According to Bychek, the suspect "fulfilled tasks of collecting, analyzing and handing over information, including of sensitive nature, which was related to social, political, economic and military spheres." He worked "for pecuniary award," the Belarusian security official added.

"Moreover, he [Porotnikov] was perfectly aware of who he is working for," he said.