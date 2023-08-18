FSB thwarts smuggling of 250 kilograms of amber from Kaliningrad region

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service has foiled an attempt to smuggle 250 kg of amber abroad, the FSB press office told TASS.

"Two Russian citizens were detained in the Krasnoznamensky district of the Kaliningrad Region, about 250 kg of raw amber of various fractions was found and seized. The preliminary estimated value of the smuggled amber exceeds 5 million rubles ($53,000)," the FSB reported.

They added that amber is a strategically important resource.

The proceedings are underway, the question of initiating criminal proceedings is being decided.