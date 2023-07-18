Kerch ferries carrying only trucks, passengers to Crimea, cars using bridge — authorities

SIMFEROPOL, July 18. /TASS/. The Kerch ferry line is open only for trucks and passengers of commuter buses and excursion coaches, the Crimean Transport Ministry said on its Telegram account on Tuesday.

"As of 8:00 a.m. Moscow time, the Kerch ferry line is servicing only trucks with priority goods: perishables, pharmaceuticals and essential goods. Passengers of commuter buses and excursion coaches are also being ferried across the Kerch strait. Cars are traveling over the Crimean Bridge; one lane [of the bridge] is open and there are no difficulties with crossings at present," the regional transport agency said.

Trucks hauling non-essential goods continue to take the alternate onshore route via the new regions, the ministry added.