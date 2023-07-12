Czech-born French writer Milan Kundera dies at 94

PRAGUE, July 12. /TASS/. Milan Kundera, a Czech-born writer, has died at 94, Czech television reported on Wednesday.

He is best known mostly for his work The Unbearable Lightness of Being. He spent the past few decades in France. Kundera wrote his books in French.

Kundera was born in Brno in what is now the Czech Republic’s southeast, on April 1, 1929. In 1948, he joined the Czech Communist Party, remaining a member until 1970.

In 1975, the writer moved to France, becoming a citizen of the country in 1981. It is in France that he wrote The Unbearable Lightness of Being in 1982. The book was published in 1984. The Joke, his first novel, was written in Czech in 1965.