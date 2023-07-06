Russia has no plans to build closed off Internet segment — official

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The stability of the Russian Internet segment is a state priority, although Russia has no plans to construct to build a closed off segment, Head of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy Alexander Khinshtein said on Thursday.

"There are no plans to build a closed off Internet segment in Russia," Khinshtein emphasized. He went on to say that the country "is not going to fence itself off."

"However, we must be prepared for the possibility that there will be attempts to cut us off from the main communication lines from the outside," Khinshtein said.

Digital sovereignty, according to him, has become an objective reality for Russia - "issues of security and stable operation of the Russian segment of the Internet have come to the fore for the state." "It is now impossible to imagine the work of any sector of the economy and services without this," Khinshtein noted.