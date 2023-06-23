Titan sub passengers died 'painless' death, bodies unlikely to be recovered — TV

NEW YORK, June 23./TASS/. The passengers of the Titan submersible, whose wreckage was found in the North Atlantic on Thursday, died painlessly, CNN reported on Friday citing experts.

"The entire thing would have collapsed before the individuals inside would even realize that there was a problem," Aileen Maria Marty, professor at Florida International University, told CNN. "Ultimately, among the many ways in which we can pass, that’s painless," she added.

According to experts quoted by CNN, it is unlikely that any bodies will be recovered.

Earlier, Professor Blair Thornton from the University of Southampton said that the pressure on the Titan sub as it collapsed was comparable to the Eiffel Tower falling on it.

The Wall Street Journal said that underwater microphones of the US Navy recorded the implosion of the Titan a few hours after it began its journey to the wreck of the Titanic on June 18.

On Titan’s implosion

On June 22, the US Coast Guard confirmed that the previously recovered wreckage belonged to the missing Titan sub. Their analysis indicated that all passengers on board had died.

On June 19, the OceanGate Expeditions company announced that it had lost communication with the Titan sub, which was taking tourists to the site of the Titanic wreckage. According to the US Coast Guard, there were five people inside the vessel; communication was lost about 1 hour and 45 minutes after its dive on June 18. The submersible’s passengers were OceanGate Expeditions President and Founder Stockton Rush, French aquanaut Paul-Henri Nargeolet, British billionaire Hamish Harding, owner of Action Aviation, Pakistani-born British businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman.