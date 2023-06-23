FSB foils attempted purchase of caesium-137 in smuggling plot aimed at framing Russia

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) apprehended five Russian citizens who attempted to buy 1 kg of a radioactive substance for $3.5 million, in coordination with a Ukrainian national, for use in the special military operation zone, the FSB told TASS on Friday.

"Russia’s FSB, with operational support from the Russian Interior Ministry, apprehended five members of an organized crime gang who had attempted to buy a radioactive substance with the goal of smuggling it out of the Russian Federation," the FSB said.

The investigation revealed that the group of criminals, acting on behalf of a foreign client, made attempts to buy 1 kg of caesium-137 for $3.5 million, in circumvention of legislative bans and restrictions, the FSB reported. According to the security agency, the criminals’ goal was to smuggle the radioactive substance abroad for use in a plot to harm Russia’s interests in the special military operation and carry out a propaganda campaign aimed at discrediting Russia in the international arena by means of staging an incident involving the use of weapons of mass destruction.

A criminal case has been opened. The suspects are in custody and are currently giving confessions, the FSB added.