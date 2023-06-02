Reports of Ukrainian saboteurs staging incursion into Belgorod Region fake — crisis center

BELGOROD, June 2. /TASS/. Reports that Ukrainian sabotage groups have attempted to stage an incursion into Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, near the Urazovo-Verigovka sector, are false, the regional crisis center said on Friday.

Earlier, this piece of fake news was posted on a number of Telegram channels.

"Information about fighters attempting to penetrate the region in the vicinity of the Urazovo-Verigovka sector is false. <...> These reports have not been confirmed by the FSB [Russian Federal Security Service] border patrol, the Valuysky Municipal District’s security council, or the local mayor," a statement issued by the center said.

The Belgorod regional crisis center reiterated that unverified sources should not be trusted and recommended that residents rely on official sources to obtain reliable information on the situation in the region.