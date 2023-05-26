Rublev’s ‘Trinity’ to be displayed at Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral for two weeks

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Andrey Rublev’s celebrated icon of the Holy Trinity will be on exhibition at Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral for two weeks starting June 4, the press service of the Russian ministry of culture said on Friday.

"As the Russian ministry of culture announced earlier, Andrey Rublev’s Holy Trinity icon will be taken to the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow to be featured in services and displayed for worship during the Orthodox Trinity holiday on June 4 and the following two weeks," it said.

According to the ministry, all necessary measures are being taken "to ensure the safety of the ancient and extremely valuable historical and cultural object." After being exhibited at the Christ the Savior Cathedral, the icon will undergo restoration and preservation.

The Trinity is an icon created by famous Russian painter Andrey Rublev in the first half of the 15th century. A masterpiece of Russian art, it is believed to have been painted by Rublev for the Trinity Monastery (now the Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius) at the request of Reverend Nikon of Radonezh (1350-1426), a disciple of St. Sergius of Radonezh and the second abbot of the monastery after him. The icon was moved to the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow in 1929 and has been kept there ever since.

On May 15, it was reported that the icon would be returned to the church. The ministry of culture said later that the Trinity would be displayed for worship at Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral on June 4, Holy Trinity Day, and after that would be taken to the Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius near Moscow.