Rublev's "Trinity" icon to be moved to Cathedral of Christ the Savior — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Andrey Rublev's "Trinity" icon will be transferred to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in compliance with all necessary measures required for its preservation, after which a group of specialists will make a decision regarding its restoration, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

"At the moment a procedure has been agreed upon under which the icon, in compliance with all necessary measures to ensure its preservation in its current state, will be moved to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, where a group of specialists will decide on its further restoration, which will begin after a certain period," Peskov said, answering a TASS question.

Earlier, the chairman of the Russian Orthodox Church's expert council on church art, architecture and restoration and member of the Patriarchal Council on Culture, Archpriest Leonid Kalinin told TASS that the decision to transfer The Trinity from the Tretyakov Gallery to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior by the Orthodox holiday - the Holy Trinity Day - depended on the position of the country's top leadership.

On May 15, the decision was announced to transfer "The Trinity" icon by Andrey Rublev to the ROC. While commenting on the experts' opinion about the unstable condition of the icon, preventing it from leaving the gallery in early June, Peskov earlier assured that the Kremlin would look into the details, because "the subject is very serious".