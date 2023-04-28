Rosatom completes test assembly of reactor for Bolivia

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Rosatom’s personnel have completed the test assembly of a research reactor for the Bolivian Center for Nuclear Technology Research and Development, the state corporation’s press service said on Friday.

"Rosatom has completed the test assembly of the research reactor for the Center for Nuclear Technology Research and Development in Bolivia," the company said.

"The reactor will be shipped to Bolivia in the near future and we will begin its installation on the center’s site as early as this year. More recently, the cyclotron complex has started operating, which has significantly expanded the capabilities of the Bolivian healthcare system, supporting it with cutting-edge radiopharmaceuticals. We are happy to see the project is already benefiting Bolivians and we will proactively continue its implementation. It should be fully completed in 2025," First Deputy CEO of Rosatom Kirill Komarov said, as cited by the press service.