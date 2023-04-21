Putin extends congratulations to Russia’s Muslims with Eid al-Fitr holiday

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his Eid al-Fitr greetings to Russian Muslims on Friday and praised the contribution of Muslim organizations to maintaining dialogue between ethnicities and religions.

"This holiday, which is especially revered by Muslims across the globe and marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, bears an important spiritual meaning as it embodies people’s aspirations to achieve moral progress, show mercy and feel compassion," reads Putin’s message posted on the website of Russia’s Spiritual Assembly of Muslims. "It is with great satisfaction that I note how the adherents of Islam in our country show deep respect for their centuries-old paternal, historical, religious and cultural traditions, and that they are introducing the youth to [these traditions]," Putin added.

According to the Russian president, the Muslim Ummah (the Arabic word for "community" - TASS) has been leading an exemplary life of good deeds and benevolent undertakings. "It has been actively developing interaction with public and social organizations while tirelessly paying attention to educational and charitable initiatives," Putin maintained.

The head of state also highlighted the role of Muslim fighters in the special military operation, who he said have been protecting Russia, taking part in combat operations with courage and displaying admirable esprit de corps. Putin also praised the valuable contribution of Muslim organizations to maintaining interethnic and interreligious communication and the patriotic education of Russia’s next generation.