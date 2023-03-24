Russian governor Uss says he has no info about whereabouts of his son, detained in Italy

KRASNOYARSK, March 24. /TASS/. The governor of Russia’s Siberian Krasnoyarsk Region, Alexander Uss, told reporters on Friday he had no information about the whereabouts of his son Artyom, who disappeared from the house arrest in Italy.

Earlier, Italy’s ANSA news agency reported that Artem Uss left the location where he stayed under the house arrest. According to the report, the detainee violated terms of his house arrest at a rented apartment in Milan by removing his electronic tracking bracelet.

"Of course, as a father, I’m worried about my son’s fate. His whereabouts are unknown to me, and so are the details of what had happened," the governor said.

He added that Italian law enforcers sometimes checked his son’s whereabouts even at night.

"I can say the following: in Artyom’s words, the apartment where he was kept under the house arrest was carefully guarded by the carabineri. A few times, they even visited him at night. That is why it is absolutely not clear to me how he could disappear," Uss said.

On March 21, a Milan court authorized Uss’ extradition to the US, where he is charged with evasion of sanctions and money laundering.

A court in Milan had previously ruled in favor of extraditing Russian businessman Artyom Uss, who was detained in Italy on an international warrant, to American soil. The appeal against the extradition ruling is yet to be heard by the Cassation Court of Italy. In the US, he was charged with sanctions evasion and money laundering. Uss was detained on October 17 at Milan’s Malpensa Airport. He was under house arrest ever since.