Moscow сourt fines Khodorkovsky for not dubbing his posts

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Meshchansky Court in Moscow has fined former Yukoc CEO Mikhail Khodorkovsky 300,000 rubles for violating the rules of dubbing a foreign agent individual, the court's press service told TASS on Friday.

"The court found that Khodorkovsky violated the dubbing rules, he was fined 300,000 rubles," the agency's spokeswoman said.

Earlier, Khodorkovsky was included in the foreign agents lists on grounds of "carrying out political activities." According to the Russian Justice Ministry, he was working for Ukraine.

According to legislation from December 2020, an individual may be designated as a foreign agent in the event if he is engaged in political activity in Russia or gathering information of military nature about Russia while being under the influence of a foreign source or Russian citizens or entities that act on behalf of a foreign source, which is manifested in the support of these activities (including provision of funds or other assistance).

On December 30, 2020, amendments were made to the federal law "On measures to influence persons involved in violations of fundamental human rights and freedoms, rights and freedoms of citizens of the Russian Federation," providing for a new concept: an individual performing the functions of a foreign agent. Regardless of citizenship, a person can be recognized as such if he or she carries out political activities or gathering of information on the territory of the Russian Federation in the interests of a foreign source.