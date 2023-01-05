Liturgies to take place on Christmas Eve in Russian churches

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The Russian Orthodox Church is celebrating the Christmas Eve on Friday.

This is the day of particularly strict fasting during the Advent fast. Solemn night services will start in churches late in the evening of this day on the occasion of Christmas, one of main festivals in the Christian calendar.

The service lasting for several hours takes place from the morning on Christmas Eve - Royal Hours of the Divine Service, the Great Vespers and the Liturgy of St. Basil. The Orthodox Church recalls on this day all the relatives of Jesus Christ according to the flesh - Holy Mother, St. Joseph, Church Fathers, and others.

The tradition of Christmas and Easter night services originates from divine services in monasteries and convents, Orthodox publicist Hieromonk Macarius (Markish) told TASS.

"The nighttime is the time of a reinforced, a special player. In many monasteries and convents, the night service is indeed the service for the whole night. It does not take place every day but on particular days, during major festivals. This is a particular devotional experience, a particular praying experience for a soul," he said. "That is why the clergy and the laity celebrate the most important events of the liturgical cycle by such strengthened, solemn, and attentive prayer," the Hieromonk added.

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow is expected to traditionally head Christmas service in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior.