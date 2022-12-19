Russia and Iran to sign agreement on healthcare and science cooperation

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran intend to conclude an agreement on cooperation on healthcare, medical education and science. The corresponding order of the Russian government was published on the official Internet portal of legal information on Monday.

"To approve the draft agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on cooperation in the field of healthcare, medical education and science, submitted by the Russian Health Ministry and agreed with the Russian Foreign Ministry and other interested federal executive authorities and previously developed with the Iranian side," the document says.

According to the agreement, the parties will encourage direct contacts between healthcare and scientific organizations. The parties will cooperate through the exchange of information, specialists, teachers and students, joint scientific research, etc.