Russia reinstates government control over operation of elevators

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law restoring the federal government’s control in the sphere of the safe use and operation of hazardous technical equipment in buildings and structures.

The document was posted on the official web portal of legal information on Monday. The law pertains to control over the operation of elevators, lifting platforms for disabled individuals, travelators and escalators (except the ones in subways).

The document does not introduce a new type of state control but "creates legislative grounds to resume the previously implemented one," authors of the initiative said. The Russian technical regulator and other authorized federal agencies exercised control over compliance with requirements to operations of such facilities before July 1, 2021 but legal grounds for such control were eliminated after that date.

"Therefore, in view of the absence of legislative grounds, state control (supervision) over compliance with compulsory requirements for the safe operation of hazardous technical equipment in buildings and structures is not presently being exercised, which creates the risk of inflicting harm to the life and health of citizens," the explanatory note reads.

The Russian government will approve relevant regulations. Scheduled control activities are not performed when exercising this kind of state control. Preventive measures will be communications, enforcement practice briefs and warnings.

The new norms will come into force starting on March 1, 2023.