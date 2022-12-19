Qatari security thwarts planned Pussy Riot stunt at 2022 FIFA World Cup final — Spiegel

BERLIN, December 19. /TASS/. Qatari law enforcement bodies foiled a planned stunt by members of the Pussy Riot punk band during the final match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 18, Germany’s Spiegel reported on Monday.

According to the news web site, three members of the band had been taken into custody because they allegedly had intended to run onto the field of Lusail Stadium in Qatar as a sign of a protest against Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine and supposed violations of women’s rights in Iran.

Spiegel reported that among those in custody are Veronika Nikulshina and Pyotr Verzilov, who pulled the same stunt over four years ago during the final match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

On July 15, 2018, Nikushina and Verzilov as well as Olga Pakhtusova, and Olga Kuracheva, donning police uniforms, ran out onto the Luzhniki Stadium pitch in Moscow, where France was taking on Croatia in the final game of the then Russia-hosted 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The final match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup was held on Sunday night at Lusail Stadium and was attended by 88,800 spectators watching France and Argentina clash for the much-coveted World Cup trophy.

The regulatory time of the game finished with 2-2 draw pushing the teams for two 15-minute stretches in extra time, in which they each scored another goal and with 3-3 draw proceeded to the penalty shootout. In the penalty kicks series, Argentina defeated France to snatch the FIFA World Cup trophy, the third in their team’s history.