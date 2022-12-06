More than a dozen policemen suffer injuries during protests in Mongolian capital city

ULAANBAATAR, December 6. /TASS/. At least 13 law enforcement officers were hurt during protests in the Mongolian capital city Ulaanbaatar, the isee news portal said on Tuesday, citing the Ulaanbaatar police.

According to the news portal, 12 law enforcers received medical assistance on site. One was taken to a hospital with a broken nose. The police, however, did not use force against the demonstrators.

"During an attack on the government building, ten people fainted in a stampede. They received medical assistance," it said.

It also said that the police are investigating 19 crimes and offenses committed during the protests. Thus, the protesters broke the windows of a post office and the glass door of the government building. They also tore down a section of the fence around it and burned down a Christmas tree in the square in front of it.

Protests in Mongolia’s capital city began on December 4, when people gathered in the central square demanding those responsible for exporting coal to China without any oversight from customs control, be named. The demonstrators claimed that there were high-ranking officials among them. In response to the protests, the government set up a working group for dialogue with the demonstrators. The group is chaired by the head of the secretariat of the Mongolian government and leader of the ruling Mongolian People’s Party Dashzegviin Amarbayasgalan. Mongolia’s parliament met for an extraordinary session to look at a possibility of introducing a state of emergency in Ulaanbaatar but as the crowd left the square peacefully it decided not to use this measure, deeming it unnecessary.