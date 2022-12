VILNIUS, December 6. /TASS/. Latvia’s National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP) decided to annul the broadcasting license of the Dozhd TV channel (TV Rain, declared a foreign agent media in Russia), the council’s head Ivars Abolins wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Due to a threat to national security and public order, today NEPLP made a decision to cancel the broadcasting license of the Dozhd TV channel. Broadcasts by the Dozhd TV channel will stop on Thursday, December 8," his statement said.