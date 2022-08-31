Russian flu vaccine to be supplied to Latin America — medical agency

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia will supply the tetravalent Flu-M Tetra flu vaccine produced by the St. Petersburg Scientific Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums to Latin America, the Federal Medical and Biological Agency said on its website.

"The high quality of vaccines from St. Petersburg was acknowledged twice by WHO independent laboratories. Pharmaceuticals of the St. Petersburg Scientific Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums meet all global standards, making them much-in-demand abroad. On August 26, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Nicaragua issued the marketing authorization for the tetravalent Flu-M Tetra flu vaccine," head of the Agency Veronica Skvortsova is quoted as saying.

"Receipt of the marketing authorization will make it possible for the company to start supplying vaccines to the region of Latin America as early as in this year," she added.