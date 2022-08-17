PARK PATRIOT /Moscow Region/, August 17. /TASS/. The use of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Venezuela makes it clear that it’s one of the most effective vaccines in the world, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said.

"Despite unilateral restrictions and the policy of sanctions on Venezuela, we managed to cope with the coronavirus pandemic by implementing one of the best sanitary strategies in the hemisphere. It was made possible through cooperation with countries such as Russia, China and Cuba, including the use of the Sputnik V vaccine, which proved to be one of the best in the world," he pointed out, addressing the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security via video link.

Venezuela was one of the first countries to sign a contract to purchase the Sputnik V vaccine in late 2020. Chinese and Cuban vaccines are also in use in the country. According to the Venezuelan authorities, the country has so far recorded over 540,000 coronavirus cases and more than 5,700 fatalities. Over 90% of the country’s population was fully or partially vaccinated.