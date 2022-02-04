Russia and China are working on mutual recognition of vaccines against COVID — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russia and China are working on the mutual recognition of vaccines against coronavirus infection, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"This work is underway," he said responding to a relevant question.

Earlier, in his article for the Xinhua news agency Putin thanked Chinese colleagues "for their assistance in launching the production of Russian Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines in China and for the timely supply of necessary protective equipment to our country."

The Russian Ministry of Economic Development announced earlier that Russia had made agreements with six Chinese manufacturers for the production of Russian coronavirus vaccines in China. Chinese facilities are expected to produce over 150 mln vaccine doses annually.