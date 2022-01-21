Kremlin expects WHO to approve Sputnik V jab in foreseeable future

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The Kremlin is hopeful that the World Health Organization (WHO) will approve Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the foreseeable future, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"We hope that it will happen in the foreseeable future. Work is underway with the WHO, and efforts have been completed to provide all the necessary documents, including those that were missing, according to [the organization]. This is why we hope that [it will happen] in the foreseeable future," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.

When asked about the prospects for foreign vaccines getting the green light for use in Russia, Peskov said that "some of them (developers - TASS) have already filed [requests], the necessary research of how to combine [these] vaccines with boosters from other manufacturers is underway and some work is being done."

The WHO said earlier that it had anticipated that Russia would provide additional data on the Sputnik V jab in late January as part of the Emergency Use Listing procedure. On Thursday, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murshako said that Moscow had handed all the data on Sputnik V over to the WHO. Experts are expected to visit production sites in February.