Female citizen of Russia was killed during unrest in Kazakhstan’s Jambyl region

NUR-SULTAN, January 14. /TASS/. A female citizen of Russia was killed during unrest in the Jambyl Region of Kazakhstan at the beginning of January, the embassy’s press service said on Friday.

"Russia’s Consulate General in Almaty has learned that in the city of Taraz (Jambyl Region, southern Kazakhstan) a female citizen of Russia died at the hands of rioters on January 6. The woman was identified as M.V. Kim, born in 1995, a mother of three. She was killed when leaving her place of work," the Russian embassy said on Facebook.

Russia’s Consulate General in Almaty has contacted the woman’s mother and other relatives.

"The regional authorities were asked to put the situation under control and to provide all possible assistance to the killed woman’s family. The Consulate General is considering ways of providing material assistance to the Kim family," the embassy’s press-service said.

The Russian embassy in Kazakhstan has sent a message to Kazakhstan’s law enforcement agencies to demand thorough and comprehensive investigation of the killing. "We expect that the criminals will be identified and brought to justice. The Russian embassy in Kazakhstan offers sincere condolences to the near and dear ones of the killed woman and wishes them the stamina to withstand the hardship," the statement reads.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities, in the first place, in Almaty, a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers were deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, have been restored to all of the country’s regions by now.