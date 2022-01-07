Putin extends Christmas greetings to Orthodox Christians and Russians

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin extended Christmas greetings to Russians and Orthodox Christians, saying it’s one of the most beloved Christian holidays, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"One of the main and most beloved Christian holidays, Christmas has a special moral meaning," Putin said in the greeting. "Uniting people around high spiritual ideals and values, it fills our hearts with joy and bright hopes and inspires us for new achievements."

"And of course, this holiday is associated with good family traditions that are passed from generation to generation," he went on to say.

The Russian Orthodox Church makes a "huge constructive and truly selfless contribution" in preserving Russia’s historical, patriotic and cultural legacy and raising youth. The Church is involved in many commendable activities, such as engaging with governmental and non-governmental organizations, dialogue among various religions, social, educational and charity initiatives, he said.