As 2022 approaches, poll reveals the most popular New Year gifts among Russians

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Sweets and souvenirs, as well as household appliances, are the most popular New Year gifts among Russians, according to a poll conducted by AliExpress Russia and ResearchMe. A copy of the poll was available to TASS.

"This year, Russians will predominately dole out sweets as presents - 39% of respondents chose this option. Souvenirs are the second most popular category of gifts with a quarter of Russians intending to give them to friends and family," the poll reveals.

Almost a quarter (23%) of respondents said they prefer to present household appliances. Travel tickets turned out to be the least popular gift: only 2% of Russians chose it.

The poll shows that, more than a third (35%) of Russians said that their budget for all gifts wouldn’t exceed 3,000 rubles ($41) this year. Almost the same percentage (34%) of respondents said they would spend slightly more, say, anywhere from 3,000 to 5,000 rubles ($40-66). More than 10% of Russians are ready to spent over 10,000 rubles ($133) on gifts.

The majority (71%) of those surveyed buy gifts at in-person and online stores. Only 5% of respondents opt for do-it-yourself gifts. A quarter of Russians said that they rarely wrap gifts, while a third selects packaging for almost every gift.

Russians prefer surprises over planned gifts. That said, 52% of respondents do not make wish lists. Only 15% of respondents make such lists in advance, the poll revealed.