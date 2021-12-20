Covid situation in Russia showing signs of improvement - WHO representative

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. There are signs of improvements in Russia’s epidemiological situation, Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Monday.

"We absolutely share the assessment made by the national [healthcare] system, the sanitary watchdog. Good signs are observed," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to Vujnovic, the incidence of COVID-19 is still high in Russia, so efforts are needed to curb its transmission. "It is not yet time to relax," she stressed.

According to the latest statistics, around 274.7 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 5.3 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 10,241,812 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 9,014,980 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 298,222 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.