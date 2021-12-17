Herd immunity to COVID-19 in Russia up to 58.2% — deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Herd immunity to the novel coronavirus infection in Russia has gone up from 55.7 to 58.2% over the past week, with some 70.8 million Russians having completed vaccination against the disease, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday.

"As of December 17, as many as 76,523,086 people have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 70,831, 362 people have completed the vaccination cycle. Herd immunity in Russia stands at 58.2%," she said.

On December 16, herd immunity stood at 57.7%