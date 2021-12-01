Jury for News Photo Awards. A Changing World contest announced

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Organizers of the second international contest for professional press photographers News Photo Awards. A Changing World is unveiling the jury members, the TASS Department of Corporate Communications said on Wednesday.

"Twelve experts, representing the world’s leading mass media outlets and who are renowned specialists in photojournalism, will assess the works of the contestants," the Department said.

The photo contest’s jury will be led by Grigory Dukor, who heads the Photo and Video Service at the TASS Russian News Agency.

Among the jury members are Anna Peralta, Director of Photo Service at the EFE news agency, Wang Jianhua, Director of the Editor-in-Chief Office of Photographic News of Xinhua News Agency, Global Photo Director at AFP Marielle Eudes, Peer Grimm, Head of Photo Service at DPA news agency, Kazuhiro Ibuki, Head of Audiovisual News at Kyodo News, chief photographer of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Jae-Mann Bae, Head of Digital News Department at the Yonhap News Agency, Ulli Michel, Director General at the Action Press photo agency, Firat Yurdakul, Acting Visual News Editor-in-Chief at Anadolu Agency and Stefania Iantaffi, Head of Photo Department at ANSA. The contestants’ works will be also assessed by Richard Ellis, professional photojournalist, founder of the Newsmakers news photo agency and Thomas Szlukovenyi, photographer and picture editor, curator at the Archive of Modern Conflict.

According to Dukor, the jury brings together "people who not only have an enormous grasp of the trends of today’s photojournalism, but also set these trends themselves." "Their deep and comprehensive view on topical issues for this sphere, their artistic taste and ability to see history in each image guarantee a true, unbiased assessment based on years of practical experience," he said.

In her turn, Marielle Eudes stressed that the photo contest places a key emphasis on the essential role of high-quality press photography reporting. "Since I was 20, I’ve been always interested in Russia, along with journalism and photography. They really resonate in my heart. This contest is in sync with those things, which are pivotal for me," she noted.

About the vote

The online vote by the jury to select the best entries will be held along the platform of the contest’s official website.

This year, there are four categories for the News Photo Awards. A Changing World contest: News, People & Lifestyle, Healthcare and Environment.

For each nomination, two winners will be selected in the following categories: Best Single Photo and Best Photo Series. Therefore, in total, eight winners will each be getting a $3,000 award. The best image out of all those sent in will be awarded the Grand Prize. The creator of this masterpiece will take home $10,000.

Joining the contest is free of charge and any professional press photographers working for or collaborating with the media can take part in it. Applications for the contest are being accepted until December 24, 2021. The winners will be announced in March 2022.

News Photo Awards. A Changing World is the second photo contest, which is organized and held by the TASS Russian News Agency. The first topic of the 2020 contest was dedicated to weathering the coronavirus pandemic, under the title of Overcoming COVID.