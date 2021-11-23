Haikou tops the list of Chinese cities with the cleanest air

Haikou /China/, November 23. /TASS/. Administrative center of the southern Chinese province of Hainan, Haikou City, became a leader in air quality among 168 major cities in China in January-October this year, according to the Hainan International Communication Network (HICN).

Haikou authorities are taking active measures to protect the environment, particularly to tighten control over pollution and hazardous emissions, control the concentration of fine particulate matter in the air, including PM 2.5, the main source of smog.

Lhasa, the administrative center of the Tibet Autonomous Region in the southwest of the People's Republic of China, came in second place in the ranking. The city of Huangshan (eastern Anhui province) is ranked third.

The Chinese authorities pay great attention to environmental protection: the fight against air pollution is one of the priority areas. Last year, because of the pandemic and the suspension of production, air quality in China's major cities slightly improved. After quarantine measures were lifted and all economic processes resumed, the country once again faced an increase in air emissions.

In February 2021, China's Ministry of Environmental Protection set the bar of annual PM 2.5 concentration to 34.5 micrograms per cubic meter. In 2020, the PM 2.5 concentration target was 35 micrograms per cubic meter. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) maximum allowable standard is 25 micrograms per cubic meter.

At the end of 2020, the national average PM 2.5 concentration was 33 micrograms per cubic meter. According to China's Ministry of Environmental Protection, if the impact of the pandemic were leveled out, the average PM 2.5 concentration in China last year would have been 35 micrograms per cubic meter.