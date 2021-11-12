Russian PM warns against weaponizing climate change for political, economic gain

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The climate agenda should not be used as a tool of political pressure or unfair competition, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Heads of Government, which is in progress via video conference on Friday.

"It is crucial to make sure that the climate agenda is not used as a tool of political pressure or unfair competition on commodity and energy markets. This is why our actions should be aimed at maintaining an open and non-discriminatory trading system and complying with the rules of the World Trade Organization and the principle of voluntary climate efforts," Mishustin pointed out.

According to him, this is the only way that the green agenda can have a positive impact on the development of CIS member states.