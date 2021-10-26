Crimea will never be Ukrainian again, with Scythian gold or without it — senator

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Kiev’s attempt to steal the Scythian gold from Crimea acts as a good description of the subconscious of the Kiev authorities, who understand that the peninsula will never be Ukrainian again, says Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev.

"If there’s one thing the Kiev authorities are right about, be it consciously or subconsciously, it is their understanding that Crime is not theirs. It has never been theirs, generally speaking, but the most important thing - it will never be. With the gold or without it - it will not be," the senator said on his Facebook page.

"Meanwhile, this story regarding Kiev’s attempt to steal the Scythian gold - it is purely Freudian, it describes well the subconscious of the Kiev authorities," Kosachev noted.

According to the senator, if Kiev really believed that Crimea could be returned, it would have been much easier to allow the museum collection to return to the peninsula, "while wining sympathies of the Crimeans with their nobleness and their faith in the future." However, the senator noted, Kiev’s logic is contrary: "To lay their hands on anything that is not nailed down. To steal and hide. To oppress and not let go. While there are still things to grab," Kosachev wrote.

On Tuesday, the appeal court of Amsterdam ruled that the collection of Scythian gold must be handed over to Ukraine. According to the ruling, these objects are "part of cultural heritage of Ukraine" and "must be handed over to the Ukrainian side."

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called the ruling "fair" and "welcome." The head of state also claimed that, after "returning" the Scythian gold, Kiev will also return the Crimean Peninsul itself.