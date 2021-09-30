WHO: no unequivocal answer from State Department on letting Sputnik enter US

WASHINGTON, September 30. /TASS/. State Department Coordinator for Global COVID Response and Health Security Gayle Smith did not provide an unequivocal response to a question by TASS on whether US authorities will let those inoculated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine enter the country at a briefing for journalists on Thursday. At the same time, she stated that when evaluating vaccines, the authorities pay significant attention as to whether they have been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to her, more information will be provided later on the specific rules for entering the country.

The Washington Post reported earlier that in November the US authorities may not permit entry for those foreigners who were inoculated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus. According to the newspaper, in order to enter the US, foreign citizens will have to be inoculated with vaccines approved by the US or the WHO.

"Yes, there has been a decision that there would be a requirement for vaccines entering the country," the official said in response to a request by TASS to confirm this information and to specify whether those inoculated with Sputnik V may be admitted after the WHO approves the jab. She stated that she was not in charge of this aspect, explaining that earlier the US authorities submitted information on this issue.

"This will begin in early November, so what we can also do is to make sure we get more information by then," the official added. Speaking of the US’ evaluation of the vaccines against the coronavirus infection she specified: "I think that WHO authorization has been a very, very important factor for us." "Simply because it's not a judgment on any vaccine, it's a scientific way to determine and understand safety and efficacy. So those are things that are very important, I think, to all of us," the official added.

Starting in November, foreign citizens entering the US will be required to show proof of complete vaccination against COVID-19, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients reported earlier. According to him, a proof of vaccination should be presented upon boarding a plane to the US. Additionally, those foreign citizens wishing to visit the US should provide negative test results for the presence of COVID-19 obtained no earlier than three days prior to traveling.