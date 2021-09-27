New Russian platform for short vertical videos named Yappy

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Yappy will be the name of a new platform to post short vertical videos, Gazprom-Media, the platform developer, says on Monday.

"Gazprom-Media Holding, the leading diversified media holding in Russia and Eastern Europe, presents the platform of short vertical videos called Yappy," the company said.

The platform will enable recording videos up to 60 seconds, and users aged 14-34 are anticipated to be the key target audience. There is a beta version already live for content originators.

"Bloggers testing the functionality and helping in collecting the feedback for improvement are taking part in trials of the closed beta version of the app. 300 bloggers on average take place in the testing monthly," the company said.