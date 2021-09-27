Arctic climate change, thawing permafrost at the center of attention at Yakutsk forum

YAKUTSK, September 27. /TASS/. Around 400 Russian and foreign experts will participate in the third Northern Forum on Sustainable Development, which begins on Monday in Russia’s city of Yakutsk. The main topics of discussion will include the problems of adapting regional economies to climate change and the thawing of permafrost, executive director of the Northern Forum Vladimir Vasiliev told TASS.

"We expect about 70 events with the participation of around 400 speakers from 45 countries. The forum is part of the Russian chairmanship of the Arctic Council. The main topic <...> is responsible governance for the sustainable Arctic. We want specific international projects, groups of like-minded people, and concise recommendations for the northern regions," Vasiliev said.

He noted that the first attempts to create a universal Arctic forum were made in Yakutia back in the 90s. "We managed to do this in full two years ago when Yakutsk hosted the first forum. Everyone liked the idea of creating the Northern Forum on Sustainable Development. Last year, due to the pandemic, the forum was held completely online. 57 events were held with around 2,500 people from 36 countries," he added.