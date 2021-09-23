Russia’s CoviVac jab prevents severe coronavirus cases, developer assures

MOSCOW, September 23. / TASS /. Russia’s CoviVac vaccine, developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune-and-Biological Products, helps people avoid getting a severe case of the disease or dying, the center’s Director General Aydar Ishmukhametov told the Russia-24 TV channel.

"We do not have any data that those inoculated with our jab got seriously ill [with coronavirus]. There is no such information; none in our clinical databases or in our general ones," Ishmukhametov affirmed.

The Chumakov center chief noted that currently, the CoviVac jab did not need any upgrading. According to the developer, the vaccine controls all COVID-19 viral antigens and copes well with preventing the infection.

On February 19, the Russian Health Ministry registered the whole-virion CoviVac vaccine, developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune-and-Biological Products of the Russian Academy of Sciences. This type of jab uses either artificially weakened viruses that cannot cause disease, or viruses that have already been killed (inactivated).