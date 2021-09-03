US soldier leaves Afghanistan, Putin meets students, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Alpha explosion, US soldier leaves Afghanistan, Putin meets students
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
People attend an event to commemorate the victims of the 2004 Beslan school siege at the School No 1 gym, Beslan, September 1. A group of Chechen militants took hostage over 1,200 people and killed 334, among them 186 children, in 2004© Erik Romanenko/TASS
Relatives and neighbors of the Ahmadi family gathered around the incinerated husk of a vehicle targeted and hit earlier Sunday afternoon by an American drone strike, which killed 10 people including children, in Kabul, August 30© MARCUS YAM/LOS ANGELES TIMES/Getty Images
The Alpha launch vehicle of the private American company Firefly Aerospace exploded two and a half minutes after taking off as part of the first test launch in the United States, September 2. The explosion occurred in the air, at that time the rocket was moving at supersonic speed. It was planned that Alpha will deliver a cargo weighing about 93 kg into low-earth orbit© REUTERS/ Gene Blevins
Accident involving five race cars in a NASCAR auto race, August 28. The crash occurred on the last lap of the race at the Daytona International Raceway© AP Photo/John Chilton
Chinese blind track and field athlete Cuiqing Liu and her companion Dongling Xu during the women's 100m race at the Tokyo Paralympics, August 30. As of September 3, China is leading in the medal standings of the Paralympics, Russia is in third place, with 32 gold, 28 silver, and 42 bronze medal© REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the US Army 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, boarding a C-17 cargo plane at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, August 30. Maj. Gen. Donahue is the final American service member to depart Afghanistan; his departure closes the US mission to evacuate American citizens, Afghan Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and vulnerable Afghans© EPA-EFE/Jack Holt
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with school students at Okean, an all-Russian educational centre for children, September 1. President gave a history lesson and gave instructions to students and employees of Russian schools for the start of the new academic year© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
An emperor marmoset rests at the La Aurora zoo in Guatemala City, September 1. La Aurora Zoo received four specimens of marmosets, which are already in public view in an enclosure created specifically for this species, native to South America© EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba
An activist wears a wedding dress in a police car during Extinction Rebellion in London, August 31. The Extinction Rebellion conservation movement was launched in the UK in 2018 with the goal of pushing policymakers to fight climate change with massive action© REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin writes on a chalkboard while visiting the Kapitsa Physics and Technology Lyceum in the town of Dolgoprudny on Knowledge Day, September 1© Dmitry Astakhov/POOL/TASS
A golf cart navigates a flooded roadway at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center as heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the area in Flushing Meadows, New York, September 1© EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
