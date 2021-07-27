Over 40% of Ukrainians think that Ukrainians and Russians are one people — opinion poll

KIEV, July 27. /TASS/. More than 40% of Ukrainians share Russian President Vladimir Putin’s opinion that Russians and Ukrainians are one people, part of one historical and spiritual space, according to the results of a public opinion poll conducted by the Rating sociological group and posted on its website on Tuesday.

"Forty-one percent of the polled Ukrainians said they think that Russians and Ukrainians are one people. Fifty-five percent however do not share this opinion," the pollster said.

The poll results differ depending on the geography and political views. Thus, the idea of Russians and Ukrainians being one people is supported by 65% of those polled in eastern Ukraine and 56% in southern Ukraine, while 70% of respondents in western Ukraine disagree with this stance.

The poll was conducted on July 23-25, 2021, among 2,500 respondents in all Ukrainian regions except for those not controlled by Kiev.