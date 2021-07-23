Russia records lowest number of migrants in 10 years, RANEPA says

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Almost 6 mln foreign citizens are currently located on Russian territory, which is the lowest number recorded in 10 years, the Institute for Social Analysis and Forecasting of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) told TASS.

"On Russian territory, currently there are 5.88 mln foreign citizens, this is the lowest value in the past 10 years. At the same time, a return is observed to the usual annual progression of the number due to the spring-summer increase," the institute reported, adding that this may be caused by a partial restoration of air service between Russia and the main migration donor countries.

Additionally, as the study noted, in the first quarter of the current year, the migration gain in Russia remained at the average level of preceding years. "Above all, this means that the pandemic-related restrictions are virtually not influencing this figure anymore," experts emphasized. Over the first quarter of 2021, the migration gain was observed in 32 Russian regions. At the same time, an insignificant migration loss was observed in Moscow.