Sports, cultural events should not become ‘super spreaders’ of COVID-19, WHO says

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. It is important to prevent major sports and cultural events from becoming the "super spreaders" of the coronavirus infection, a commentary by Hans Kluge, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe, made available to TASS, said.

"It is crucial that we do not allow major sports tournaments and festivals to become super spreader events for the virus by enhancing public health and social measures when events take place," he said.

The WHO representative reiterated that "vaccines are already having an impact and have an even greater promise to reduce hospitalizations, deaths, and pressure on health care systems." "Yet, millions more vaccines are needed to reach those at most risk, many of whom are still waiting for their first dose. Health workers, older people, and those with underlying risk factors must be given access to vaccines if we are to see a continued decline in hospitalizations and deaths," he emphasized.