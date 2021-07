MOSCOW, July 15./TASS/. Russian rock musician, actor, songwriter and frontman of the Zvuki Mu band Pyotr Mamonov died on Thursday from coronavirus, aged 70, his wife and manager Olga told TASS.

"Pyotr Manonov died today," she said. Over two weeks ago, he was taken in a serious condition to Moscow’s Kommunarka hospital for COVID-19 patients. "He succumbed to the illness. It’s such a tragedy. We must somehow live through this," film director Pavel Lungin told TASS.