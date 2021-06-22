Moscow may get Sputnik Light for vaccinating migrants by weekend — deputy mayor

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Moscow's authorities hope that Sputnik Light for vaccinating migrants will be delivered to the city by the end of this week, the mayor's deputy for social affairs, Anastasiya Rakova, told the round-the-clock television news channel Rossiya-24 on Tuesday.

"All those who have experienced the disease in Moscow, regardless of whether they are residents of Moscow or some other region, migrants or foreigners, medical assistance is to be provided to the full extent. Both outpatient and hospital treatment is available, depending on the condition. The ambulance service responds to calls. At the federal level a decision has been made that the vaccination of foreigners is possible. Sputnik Light will be used for this purpose.

Rakova added that the city's authorities were interested to the maximum extent to have all of the city's residents and guests be properly protected.

"We have already concluded contracts for these vaccines. I do hope that Sputnik Light will be delivered at the end of this week or early next week," she said.

Vaccination rates have gone up 4-5 times over the past week. Rakova sees two reasons for this: the requirement for mandatory vaccination and growing infection rates, which have persuaded many people in Moscow to make up their mind.

COVID-19 situation in the city

Moscow is in first place in Russia as to the number of COVID-19 cases. A total of 1,300,709 cases of the disease have been exposed, including 6,555 over the past day, with 1,123,295 recoveries and 21,598 fatalities.