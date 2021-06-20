Russia reports over 17,600 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 17,611 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally in the country to 5,316,826, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.33%.

Some 249 cases were confirmed in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 235 in the Republic of Buryatia, 196 in the Voronezh Region, 178 in the Republic of Crimea, 165 in the Rostov and Sverdlovsk Regions.

Currently, 317,493 people are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Russia.

The recoveries and deaths

Some 8,629 COVID-19 patients recovered in the country over the past day, and the total number of recoveries hit 4,869,972.

The share of recovered patients reached 92% of the total case tally.

Over the past day, some 189 patients were discharged in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), 177 in the Voronezh Region, 167 in the Rostov Region, 143 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 136 in the Republic of Buryatia.

Russia confirmed 450 COVID-19 deaths over the past day versus 466 a day earlier, and the total death toll has hit 129,361 since the start of the pandemic.

The mortality rate in relative terms remained at 2.43%, according to the crisis center.

Some 23 COVID-19 deaths were registered in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 15 in the Sverdlovsk Region and the Republic of Buryatia, 14 in the Ulyanovsk Region and 12 in the Krasnodar Region.

The situation in Moscow

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 8,305 over the past day to 1,286,570.

In relative terms, the Russian capital’s COVID-19 incidence rose by 0.65%. A day earlier, some 9,120 cases were registered.

Over the past 24 hours, Moscow recorded 81 COVID-19 deaths (against 76 the day before), this is a new high since January 19. The capital’s total death toll hit 21,433, according to the crisis center.

As many as 2,945 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, while 1,116,739 people have recovered since the start of the pandemic. Currently, some 148,398 patients are receiving treatment in Russia’s capital.