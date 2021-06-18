China, Liechtenstein to be added to list of countries whose citizens may enter Russia

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russia’s federal anti-coronavirus crisis center has recommended that China and Liechtenstein be added to the list of countries whose citizens are allowed to come to Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said at a briefing on Friday.

"The crisis center has taken a decision, which will be submitted to the prime minister for approval, to add citizens of the People’s Republic of China and the Principality of Liechtenstein, since there are no flights there, to the lists of foreign countries whose citizens or those having residence permits or other documents confirming permanent residence in those countries may enter the Russian Federation," Golikova said.

The deputy prime minister recalled that China’s requirements for entering the country are rather demanding.

"Nevertheless, we hope that those restrictions will be gradually lifted, and our citizens will be able to go to the People’s Republic of China on business and tourist visits," the deputy prime minster added.