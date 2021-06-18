Number of registered migrants in Russia down 14% in five months of 2021

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The number of foreign citizens registered as migrants in Russia decreased by 14% in five months of this year compared with the same period in 2020, according to the migration data for January-May provided by the Interior Ministry.

"In January-May 2021 the number of cases of registration of foreign citizens and persons without citizenship as migrants amounted to 3,893,014," the ministry said, adding that in the same period last year that number totaled 4,546,978.

Moreover, the number of recorded invitations necessary to foreigners to enter Russia fell by 16% in the reporting period, while the number of visas - by almost 30%, according to the ministry. That said, the number of foreign citizens who gained the Russian citizenship in five months of this year amounted to 280,330, up from 255,986 in the same period in 2020.

Russian President’s decree enabling all foreign citizens to temporarily remain and work in the country legally was enforced in April 2020. Moreover, foreign citizens with violations were allowed to settle their legal status without any sanctions. President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on extending the moratorium on expulsion of foreigners from the Russian Federation until September 30 on Tuesday. The previous order expired on June 15.