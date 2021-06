BELGRADE, June 2. /TASS/. Belgrade’s Institute of Virology, Vaccines and Sera "Torlak" will officially start producing Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine on Serbian soil on Friday, June 4, the press service of Serbian Innovation and Technological Development Minister Nenad Popovic, chair of the parliamentary friendship group with Russia, told TASS on Wednesday.

"The production of Sputnik V vaccine is starting at the Torlak Institute on Friday, June 4," the minister’s press service told TASS.