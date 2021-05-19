Putin hails Russian Orthodox Church’s role in strengthening ties with compatriots abroad

MOSCOW, May 19./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of greetings to the participants in the event marking the 75th anniversary of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations. The telegram was uploaded to the Kremlin website on Wednesday.

"The establishment of the Department of External Church Relations opened up new vast possibilities for productive peacemaking and educational activities of the Russian Orthodox Church, ensured its successful interaction with other local Orthodox churches, with representatives of other religions, with state institutions and public organizations," the telegram said.

"And of course, your substantial tireless work to strengthen spiritual and cultural ties with our compatriots living abroad deserves deep gratitude," Putin stressed.

The president also noted that the Department for External Relations continued traditions of responsible service, helped to put into practice socially important, charity initiatives, playing a major role in the development of international humanitarian partnerships.